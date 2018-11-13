$0.48 EPS Expected for Enbridge Inc (ENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Enbridge also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 132.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,581,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,628 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,156,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,416,000 after acquiring an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,678,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,990,000 after acquiring an additional 604,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,366,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,975 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,398 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

