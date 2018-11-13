$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.92. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $943,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $46,997.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,374 shares of company stock worth $8,811,521. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 90,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 403,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,579,000. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

