$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Hospitality Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $603.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,599,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,958,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 417,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 8,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,234. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

