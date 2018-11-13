$1.18 EPS Expected for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,664,000 after purchasing an additional 184,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,684,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,975,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

