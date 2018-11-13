$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (EQT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

In other EQT news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $346,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,609 shares of company stock worth $1,447,612. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $16.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 35,457,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,077. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. EQT has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

