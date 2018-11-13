1,173 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 417.9% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after buying an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,292,000 after buying an additional 478,270 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 107.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $107,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.22, for a total value of $434,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $224.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.72.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $179.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 233.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $118.83 and a 52 week high of $223.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

