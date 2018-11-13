1,293 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,293 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 132.3% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the second quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,479 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 424.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHT opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHT. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.48.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

