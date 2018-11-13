$14.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report sales of $14.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $14.97 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $12.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $54.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.81 billion to $55.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.79 billion to $61.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.96. 5,818,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,958. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.