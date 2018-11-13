$149.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus Inc (WHD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will report $149.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.82 million. Cactus reported sales of $104.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $553.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.13 million to $554.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $647.05 million, with estimates ranging from $633.62 million to $658.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 42.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,141,000 after purchasing an additional 988,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 82.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,914,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 867,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,532,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after purchasing an additional 105,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 278.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 608,040 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 37.0% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 546,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 147,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

