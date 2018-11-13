151,105 Shares in Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000.

Shares of Invesco Shipping ETF stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

