1,699 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 140.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $191,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,699 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Purchased by Keel Point LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/1699-shares-in-caseys-general-stores-inc-casy-purchased-by-keel-point-llc.html.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.