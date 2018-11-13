1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.31 ($73.61).

Shares of DRI opened at €39.14 ($45.51) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

