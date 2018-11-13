$19.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc (SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the lowest is $18.60 million. Sientra posted sales of $11.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $67.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $68.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.73 million, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,175.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,932,875.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sientra by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sientra by 18.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sientra by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sientra by 55.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.37. Sientra has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

