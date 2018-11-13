$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.19.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8,216.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,584,000 after buying an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,262,000 after buying an additional 427,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $147.70 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

