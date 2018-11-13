20,023 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Acquired by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,054,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,800,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,951,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 74.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,252,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,336,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 806,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

