$242.13 Million in Sales Expected for Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) to announce $242.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.60 million and the highest is $262.98 million. Wildhorse Resource Development posted sales of $180.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will report full year sales of $886.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $953.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wildhorse Resource Development.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wildhorse Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Wildhorse Resource Development stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 238,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wildhorse Resource Development has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 290.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,750 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 111.6% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,955,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

