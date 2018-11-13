2,551 Shares in Target Co. (TGT) Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $198,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $105,222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 54.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,028,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,899,000 after purchasing an additional 717,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $46,411,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.74.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “2,551 Shares in Target Co. (TGT) Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/2551-shares-in-target-co-tgt-acquired-by-donaldson-capital-management-llc.html.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.