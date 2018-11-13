26,031 Shares in Mplx Lp (MPLX) Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Mplx by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,035,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 99,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

MPLX opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. Mplx’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 240.57%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

