2,780 Shares in Baxter International Inc (BAX) Purchased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

