$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 7,181,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,098. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Corning news, VP Eric S. Musser sold 18,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $609,626.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,811.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,164.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $51,526,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $30,286,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 21.1% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

