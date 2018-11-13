$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $3.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $15.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

PPG stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 47.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

