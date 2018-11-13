30,395 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICPT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $192,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,128. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Wedbush set a $217.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

