3M Co (MMM) Holdings Increased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of 3M worth $72,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,326,000 after buying an additional 130,527 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 10,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $198.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

