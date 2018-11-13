$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.10 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.47.

NYSE LEA opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31. Lear has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $206.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 70.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lear by 26.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 40.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $266,584,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

