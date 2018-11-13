51job, Inc. (JOBS) Stake Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,742 shares during the quarter. 51job makes up approximately 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.79% of 51job worth $132,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 51job by 81.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,347,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 175.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of 51job by 422.3% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 117.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth $16,926,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,943. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.21. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 19.70%.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

