$55.55 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report sales of $55.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.44 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $45.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $209.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $211.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $236.48 million, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $249.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,845. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.