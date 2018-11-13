5,634 Shares in Caleres Inc (CAL) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Caleres and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,760.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $765,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,126,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,518,900. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Caleres Inc has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Caleres had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $706.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

