$6.72 EPS Expected for Biogen Inc (BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.65. Biogen posted earnings per share of $5.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $25.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.97 to $26.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $28.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $30.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.01.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $323.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 61.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,096 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Biogen by 21,407.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 662,120 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 32.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,746,000 after purchasing an additional 366,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Biogen by 198.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 504,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,393,000 after purchasing an additional 335,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.