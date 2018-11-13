$78.09 Million in Sales Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will announce sales of $78.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.66 million and the lowest is $76.21 million. NCS Multistage reported sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year sales of $269.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.95 million to $275.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $340.13 million, with estimates ranging from $329.78 million to $345.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NCS Multistage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

