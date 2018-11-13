$867.33 Million in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report sales of $867.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $853.49 million to $882.10 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $840.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMCH shares. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $26.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in BMC Stock by 101.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in BMC Stock by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

