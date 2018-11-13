91,163 Shares in Office Depot Inc (ODP) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 74.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 454,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 51.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.65. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.59%. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

