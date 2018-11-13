960 Shares in United Technologies Co. (UTX) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,317,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,797,000 after purchasing an additional 126,621 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,560,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

