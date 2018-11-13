Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lifted by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.8% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

