ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACAD. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.86 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.18%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,786,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,175,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

