Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Hurco Companies worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 97,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Doar sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $219,422.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,777.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HURC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.55. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $78.75 million during the quarter.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

