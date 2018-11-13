Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,568 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8,671.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 296.3% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “$108.44” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

