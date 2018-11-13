Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 662,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $196,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

KRO stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.38. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

