Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 71,597 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 25.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $67,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. First Merchants Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $272.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

