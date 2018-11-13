Aces (ACES) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Aces coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aces has traded down 27% against the dollar. Aces has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aces Coin Profile

Aces (CRYPTO:ACES) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aces Coin Trading

Aces can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

