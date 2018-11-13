Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 35791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.57. Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

