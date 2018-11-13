Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Owens Corning (OC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $88,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Owens Corning (OC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/achmea-investment-management-b-v-grows-position-in-owens-corning-oc.html.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.