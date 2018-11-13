Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,256 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $421,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,507.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on F5 Networks to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.94.

F5 Networks stock opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,936.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $1,039,427.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,427.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,986,951 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

