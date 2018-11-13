Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. Invests $463,000 in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. United Continental makes up 0.5% of Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 107.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 521.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 155.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Continental in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

United Continental stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

