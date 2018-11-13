Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Position Lifted by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4,445.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.3% of Ffcm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,226,000 after buying an additional 44,538 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 304,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

