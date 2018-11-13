ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ADIDAS AG/S from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

