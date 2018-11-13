Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 469,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,078. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,917,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $600,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,652 shares of company stock worth $5,661,612 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 772.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

