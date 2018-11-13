Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 469,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,078. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,917,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $600,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,652 shares of company stock worth $5,661,612 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 772.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.