Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.70. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 591.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 62,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $494,944.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,728.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $36,549.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,160 shares of company stock worth $819,523 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 42,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

