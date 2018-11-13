Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,636,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after buying an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,221,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $303,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $266,540,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Shares of LOW opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/advisor-partners-llc-boosts-holdings-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.