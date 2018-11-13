Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

