Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $323.35 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays set a $259.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

